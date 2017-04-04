How To Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

If you are looking for information on slimming, it is safe to assume that you are not exactly underweight. It does not matter if you are a bit on the heavy side or if you are very much overweight. The point is that you can lose weight easily and get the figure you have always wanted. It all comes down to understanding the process of weight gain and taking the right steps to lose the extra pounds and kilograms.

Understanding weight gain
People put on weight due to two basic reasons. One reason is that they eat too much and the other is that they get little or no exercise. If you eat more food than your body needs, the extra calories will be stored as fat. This is how weight gain begins. If you do not exercise regularly, you have no opportunity to get rid of the extra fat deposits. Eat well, exercise the right way and you will lose weight. Now, we know the problem so let us talk about the solutions.

Exercise
This is the most effective solution for people who want to lose weight and keep their weight down. Take up exercise and workout regularly. When you exercise, you burn calories and this helps you lose weight. In addition, after the exercise session, your system continues to burn fat so this is the perfect win-win situation for you. Note that slimming is a marathon and not a sprint. You should not expect a quick fix because this will not work. What you need is a target-based exercise plan. For best results, you should exercise three times a week and put in a minimum of 30 minutes each time.

Eat well
Eating the right way is vital for people who want to lose weight. The best diet for you is one that is rich in fruits and vegetables. This ensures that you get all the nutrients your body needs. Most fruits and vegetables do not contain fat so you are not likely to put on weight if you eat plenty of these great foods. Apart from fruits and vegetables, your diet should include whole grains, seeds and nuts. For your protein needs, chicken and fish are excellent because they are safe and nourishing. Drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic drinks. If you must take snacks, go for healthy ones like carrots, bananas and peanuts.

Keep records
You should not try to lose weight without keeping records. You have a weight loss target so you should have daily, weekly and monthly targets. Try to hit your target every day and give yourself a reward every time you do this. That way, you will be properly motivated.

Final word
Meeting your weight loss goals is challenging but it is not impossible. Have a slimming plan and stick to it. This is how to achieve great results.

The Top Bodybuilding Shows In The World On Steroids And Prohormones

There are many bodybuilding shows out there and they take place all around the world, but some contests are more popular than others. If you're wondering what some of the top bodybuilding contests are, then continue to read the rest of this article.

Mr. Olympia
The most popular and most prestigious bodybuilding competition is the Mr. Olympia. The competition was first held in 1965 in New York City, and Larry Scott won the first Mr. Olympia. Joe Weider was the one who created Mr. Olympia to allow bodybuilders the chance to make money, but the bodybuilders who won Mr. Universe. Many well-known bodybuilders have won the Mr. Olympia, and this includes Arnold Schwarzenegger. Other popular bodybuilders who have won the contest include Phil Heath, Jay Cutler and Ronnie Coleman. The contest currently takes place once a year in Las Vegas.

Mr. Olympia is one of the top paying contests in the world! As of now, the winner of the contest wins $400,000, and when the contest first started, the top cash prize was $5,000. At one point in time, the cash prize was $200,000. As the years go by, the top cash prize appears to increase, which means bodybuilders can expect to win more money as time goes on. This also goes for the guys who place high, but not in first place.

The Arnold Classic
The Arnold Classic is another popular bodybuilding show and it is named after the greatest bodybuilder of all-time, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Just like most bodybuilding shows, the Arnold Class takes place once per year, and it’s usually held in the state of Ohio. The first Arnold Classic competition took place in 1980, with Rich Gaspari winning the title. Arnold Schwarzenegger is usually in attendance and hands out the awards, Some of the bodybuilders who have won the Arnold Classic include Flex Wheeler, Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler and Dexter Jackson to name a few.

In 2015, the top cash prize in the men’s bodybuilding competition was $130,000, but those who placed in the top 13 won a cash prize.

New York Pro Championship
This bodybuilding competition used to be called Night of Champions, but it was renamed in 2005 and it is one of the most popular competitions in the world. It's held once per year in New York City, and some of the bodybuilders who have claimed the top prize includes Ronnie Coleman, Jay Cutler, Orville Burke, Chris Cormier and Flex Wheeler. The contest is considered to be one of the top ones around because the bodybuilders who place in the top five qualify for Mr. Olympia. Quite a few bodybuilders have placed in the top five at this competition and have gone on to win Mr. Olympia.

The Ironman Pro Invitational
Even though this contest has not been around as some of the competitions previously discussed, it is still one of the top bodybuilding shows in the world. The show was created in 1990 and since then it has taken place once per year. Like the New York Pro Championship, the top five finalist in the Ironman Pro Invitational qualify for Mr. Olympia. Shawn Ray, Flex Wheeler and Lee Priest are just a few bodybuilders who have won the top prize at the Ironman Pro Invitational.

Those are just a few of the most popular bodybuilding shows in the world, but they are the top ones. There are also a lot of different amateur contests that take place around the world, and many countries have their own professional bodybuilding shows. However, Mr. Olympia has always been the top show of all and bodybuilders from around the world compete in it.